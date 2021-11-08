CUPERTINO (CBS SF) – Santa Clara County sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman who is legally blind in Cupertino earlier this year.

On the afternoon of May 5, the victim was walking to her workplace near Stevens Creek Boulevard and Stelling Road when she was approached by the suspect. Deputies said the victim politely declined the suspect’s advances and continued to walk to work.

The suspect continued to follow the victim and later approached her a parking lot, where he held the victim against her will and sexually assaulted her, deputies said.

Following the assault, deputies said an eyewitness approached the suspect, who ran through the parking lot and later fled in his vehicle.

Deputies released surveillance video of the suspect as he was spotted in the parking lot and while he was running from the eyewitness. Photos of the suspect, who was spotted shopping at a store prior to the assault, along with his vehicle, were also released.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, standing 5’10” to 6′ tall, weighing about 200 to 240 pounds.

He was last seen driving a silver 2003-2007 Scion xB hatchback, with no front license plate and colorful objects on the dash, which appear to be model cars, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office at 408-808-4500. Tips can be given anonymously at 408-808-4431 or by emailing SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.