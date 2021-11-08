LAFAYETTE (BCN) — Firefighters quickly contained a fire that damaged a business in downtown Lafayette on Monday morning.
The blaze was reported shortly before 6 a.m. at an insurance office in the 3500 block of Wilkinson Lane, where flames were seen coming from a building, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.READ MORE: 'The Worst I've Seen;' Oakland Residents, Motorists Shocked After Toddler Killed In I-880 Gun Battle
READ MORE: Fire Burns Home In San Rafael Neighborhood
No injuries were reported in the fire, which caused extensive damage to the business, fire officials said. A neighboring store sustained smoke damage.
The blaze was contained within 10 minutes.MORE NEWS: Wind Advisory Issued For Bay Area As New Atmospheric River Moves In
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.