GILROY (CBS SF) — A 23-year-old man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a crash that killed a 25-year-old San Jose woman near Gilroy on Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.
Joseph Feghhi, of Prunedale, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet southbound on U.S. Highway 101, south of San Martin Avenue, when his vehicle collided with a 2004 Toyota shortly before 3 a.m., according to the CHP.
Both vehicles went off the road, where they came to a stop. The woman in the Toyota died at the scene. Her name hasn’t been released.
Feghhi was arrested on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.
Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Officer Stewart at (408) 848-2324.
