BERKELEY (CBS SF) – The Cal football program has postponed this weekend’s game between the Golden Bears and USC Trojans at Memorial Stadium due to multiple cases of COVID-19.

“Postponing this game was a last resort and not an action any of us wanted to take, however it was not possible for us to field a team on Saturday,” Head Coach Justin Wilcox said.

Jim Knowlton, the university’s director of athletics, said “We know how important every one of our games is to our student-athletes, especially our seniors who have been incredible representatives of the program, but it was the right thing to do.”

“We have had multiple COVID-19 positives within our program, and we are taking every step we can to mitigate the spread and protect the greater community,” Knowlton went on to say.

Last week, several players entered COVID-19 protocols and were unable to play last week against Arizona. The team has previously said that everyone in the football program is compliant with the university’s COVID-19 vaccination requirements and that more than 99% of the team is fully vaccinated.

Cal football has contacted the Pac-12 Conference about rescheduling the game later this season. The Golden Bears are next scheduled to play Stanford in the 124th edition of the Big Game on November 20.