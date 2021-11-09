OAKLAND (CBS SF) — An armored truck was robbed at gunpoint in Oakland Tuesday, with the suspects fleeing the scene.
Oakland police said officers were dispatched just before 10 a.m. to the 3000 block of E. 9th St. in the city’s Fruitvale neighborhood. Officers contacted the victim and learned the suspects had already fled.READ MORE: Oakland Zoo Forced Euthanize Beloved, Ailing Tiger Sisters Molly and Milou
Police did not release any additional information and the investigation was ongoing.
A user on the Citizen app claimed there were four suspects armed with guns who robbed the armored truck and fled in a Cadillac SUV westbound on E. 9th.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: When Will You Get Your November Payment?
Police urged anyone with information to contact the OPD Robbery division at (510) 238-3326.
MORE NEWS: Apple-1 Computer Goes Up For Auction, Bids Up To $600,000 Expected