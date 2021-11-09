GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA-TV) — An argument over household chores led to a father stabbing his teenage son in Pennsylvania, police say. Richard Cain, 58, now faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault for the altercation.

Investigators say the incident began with a disagreement between Cain and his 16-year-old son over helping around the house. State police say the argument exploded into violence inside a home in Bell Township. “It appears that it was a very heated argument that just escalated and got out of control,” trooper Stephen Limani said.

According to court documents, Cain and his son were at odds over the teen getting a ride somewhere as well as his household duties. “It was over the cleanliness and keeping up with chores around the house,” Limani said.

Troopers say the son started throwing things at his father. Witnesses told investigators that Cain then allegedly grabbed a knife and blood was spilled. “The youth had his arms wrapped around his father’s waist and the knife was plunged into his back,” Limani said.

The teenager’s mother told police she tried to intervene, but Cain pushed her away and continued to hold his son down before eventually letting him get up. “After the fact, she was able to get him out of the house and get him to safety,” Limani said.

The mother and son went to another home, where they called for help. The boy was taken to a hospital in Pittsburgh. He was last listed in stable condition. Police say the boy is going to be OK.

Cain was arrested at the scene. His records show he pleaded guilty to assault and strangulation in a separate incident two years ago. Denied bond, Cain remains in jail facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.