SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The San Francisco Department of Elections on Tuesday certified a petition seeking the recall of District Attorney Chesa Boudin and confirmed the special election would be part of the June 2022 statewide primary.

According to a release issued by the San Francisco Department of Elections, the Director of Elections is required to “call a special municipal election upon certifying that a recall petition has a sufficient numbers of valid signers.”

The release went on to confirm that the special municipal election for voters to determine whether to recall Boudin would be consolidated with the statewide primary election to be held on June 7, 2022.

The embattled Boudin has faced criticism from residents who blame rising crime in the city on the District Attorney’s policies, crime victims who argue Boudin has been lax in prosecuting criminals, and the San Francisco Police Officers Association.

Supporters of a recall campaign announced late last month that they had submitted more than 80,000 signatures, more than 30,000 signatures over the recall threshold by more than 30,000.

“Recalling an elected official should not be taken lightly, but we cannot stand by and watch our communities be increasingly threatened due to Chesa’s lack of focus on the wrong priorities,” said Mary Jung, a co-chair of the recall campaign.

The campaign also touted the support of former assistant district attorneys Brooke Jenkins and Don du Bain, who had recently resigned.

“My decision to leave my dream job in the District Attorney’s Office after seven years is the result of Chesa’s lack of desire to hold criminals accountable and protect public safety,” Jenkins said.

Boudin appeared ready for a recall fight, staging an October rally with supporters and characterizing the recall effort as one bankrolled by out-of-town billionaires and conservative interests.

“So I want to speak directly to those billionaires, I have a simple message for you. We see you. We see you and you do not represent us. You do not represent San Francisco values and we will not be defeated,” Boudin said in video posted on his Twitter account.

https://twitter.com/chesaboudin/status/1452392870967611392