VALLEJO (BCN) – The city of Vallejo announced Tuesday that City Council and other city board and commission meetings will resume in person again starting next week after being held online during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The new policy will take effect starting Nov. 16. Residents wishing to follow the meetings virtually will still be able to via a hybrid Zoom option, but all members of the City Council and various city panels will be required to attend in person until the council declares another state of emergency, city officials said.
Masks will be required while inside City Hall at 555 Santa Clara St. or other city buildings. Public comment at meetings will start with people attending in person, then will go to participants on Zoom, according to the city.
More information on upcoming city meetings and the policies for attending in-person or online can be found at https://www.cityofvallejo.net/cms/One.aspx?portalId=13506&pageId=22200.
