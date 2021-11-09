Kids Vaccinations:Where To Sign Up Your Child For A COVID Vaccination
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — An extensive Xfinity cable and Internet outage was reported across the Bay Area Monday night, impacting a wide portion of the Bay Area.

The website DownDetector.com showed a spike in Xfinity outages reported shortly before 10 p.m. Upwards of 24,000 individual reported the outage according to the website, but rampant complaints on social media indicated that the outage was far more widespread, impacting customers in San Francisco and the Peninsula, the East Bay and the North Bay.

The outage was widespread enough that the Marin County Sheriff tweeted out a reminder for residents not to call 9-1-1 to report or complain about their Internet outage and instead contact their provider.

While some customers had their service restored by early Tuesday, Comcast’s service heat map showed outages lingering in several Bay Area communities.

So far, Xfinity/Comcast has not provided any information regarding the cause of the outage. Meanwhile, Xfinity’s outage webpage was extremely slow in loading.