SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Vallejo parolee was arrested following an armed robbery and carjacking at a business in San Francisco, police said Wednesday.

The incident happened on Monday at around 6 p.m. on the 2300 block of Mission Street. San Francisco police said officers who responded to the scene met with four victims who said a man entered the business and pointed a gun at three of them, demanding their money and personal items.

The three victims complied with the gunman and he fled out the back door to the business’ parking lot, where he encountered the fourth victim who was seated in a van. Police said the gunman pointed his gun at the victim and demanded the keys to his van. The victim complied and the gunman fled in the van.

Investigators determined the stolen van was in Vallejo and they contacted the Vallejo Police Department. Officer there located the van and the suspect on the 200 block of Cadloni Lane. He was identified as 39-year-old Gregory McDowell of Vallejo.

San Francisco police officers arrived to take custody of McDowell and book him into San Francisco County Jail on a litany of charges including carjacking, robbery, aggravated kidnapping, being a felon in possession of a firearm, vehicle theft, and parole violation.

The investigation remained open and anyone with information was asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or text an anonymous message to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD.