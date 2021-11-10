SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Police in Santa Rosa are searching for two armed suspects who held up a bank at gunpoint Wednesday morning, according to authorities.

Police said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery of West America Bank branch located at 2498 Guerneville Road at 8:32 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Investigating officers interviewed victims at the bank and witnesses, determining that two adult male suspects entered the West America Bank on the east side of the building. Police said both suspects were carrying handguns.

After entering the building, the suspects tied up four bank employees and stole money from the bank, but were unable to get into the vault. The suspects then fled the scene on foot.

The exact amount of money taken from the bank is still being determined, but police said that information will not be released. None of the bank employees were physically injured during the robbery.

The Santa Rosa Police Department Twitter account posted images and information about the robbery Wednesday afternoon.

Armed Bank Robbery

2 armed men robbed a local bank this morning. Suspects tied up employees before stealing money & fleeing. No victims were physically injured. Detectives need assistance to ID suspects reward available. More info 🔽https://t.co/4xRw4LxWwW pic.twitter.com/duQziqRx5C — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 10, 2021

The SRPD Violent Crime Detectives is leading the investigation into the robbery. Authorities are trying to determine if the suspects eventually got into a vehicle. No suspect vehicle has been identified so far.

Police said the two armed bank robbery suspects were adult males in dark clothing, ski masks and hoodies. One suspect was wearing a white knitted cap. Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the robbery contact the Santa Rosa Police Department.

At this time, SRPD detectives are investigating the incident and looking for anyone who witnessed the bank robbery or has information that would assist with the case. Anyone with information about the investigation is encouraged to contact SRPD through the department’s online Tip Line.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved in this bank robbery.