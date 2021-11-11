PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A child was found safe after authorities issued an Amber Alert for a stolen SUV in Pittsburg.
The Pittsburg Police Department’s Facebook page posted the update on the missing child.READ MORE: Hawaii Police Reopen Cold-Case Investigation of Bay Area Woman's Murder
This is a breaking news update. Previous version follows below.
PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — An Amber Alert was issued after an SUV was stolen late Thursday afternoon in Pittsburg with a 2-year-old girl inside, triggering an intense search for the child and the vehicle throughout the San Francisco Bay Area.READ MORE: UPDATE: Golden Gate Bridge Crash Injures CHP Officer During Protest Against Vaccine Mandates
Pittsburg police posted on their Facebook page that the abduction took place around 6 p.m. A photo of the child was not available but she was described as Hispanic, 20-30 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, wearing a purple/rainbow sweater.
The vehicle was taken from Bliss Ave. and last seen on Railroad Ave. headed towards California Ave.
The vehicle is a 2007 Chevy Tahoe with black rims and a Mexico sticker on the rear window. The license plate number is 5VSK465.MORE NEWS: Oakland Residents Shaken By Latest Spurt of Gun Violence
Authorities said if you see or have seen the vehicle, please call 911 immediately.