SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Dozens of demonstrators protesting COVID vaccine mandates gathered at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco Thursday afternoon, disrupting traffic across the span.
The protest was among other demonstrations across a number of U.S. cities by first responders who face losing their jobs if they don’t comply with vaccination requirements.
At one point during the protest, police shut down northbound lanes after someone tried to block traffic. Later in the evening, a vehicle crashed into a bridge district truck next to where protesters were and the crash temporarily blocked all northbound lanes.
The protesters were mostly gathered around the Golden Gate Bridge visitor center. Evening commute traffic out of San Francisco was bumper to bumper along all approaches to the bridge.