SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A long-time teacher at Sherman Elementary School in San Francisco was struck and killed by a vehicle in front of the school just before the start of the school day Wednesday.

In a letter to parents, Sherman principal Helen Parker identified the victim as Andrew Zieman, a paraeducator and beloved member of the Sherman school community. As a child, Zieman also attended the school in the city’s Cow Hollow district, according to Parker.

“We are struggling to understand this tragic loss of life, especially since he meant so much to so many students, families, and staff,” said Parker. “Andrew taught from the heart. He was patient and kind, and always a positive role model. I am sure you will join me in offering our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

Parker said Sherman staff was informed of the Zieman’s death Wednesday afternoon. Friday morning, students will be told of the incident during a special gathering before class and social workers would be on campus to provide grief counseling.

School was closed Thursday for Veterans Day.

The collision was reported around 7:55 a.m. near the corner of Franklin and Union streets, police said.

At the scene, officers located the victim on the ground, as well as two involved vehicles. Despite life-saving measures by paramedics, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police are investigating what caused the collision.

According to advocacy group Walk SF, Zieman was the 12th pedestrian to be killed in a traffic collision in the city this year.

“Our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends,” said Walk SF Executive Director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement on Wednesday. “Too many people are paying the ultimate price for unsafe streets.”

According to Walk SF officials, although Franklin Street is not considered to be part of the city’s “high-injury network” — 13 percent of city streets where 75 percent of its crashes occur — the three-lane one-way street is a major thoroughfare and drivers tend to speed as they head north and down a steep hill.

