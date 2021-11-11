SAN RAMON (KPIX 5) – One of the last remaining roller rinks in the Bay Area, The Golden Skate in San Ramon is shutting down after nearly five decades in business.

People who have come to know and love this place are lacing up their skates, to say goodbye.

“It’s magic. We come out here, we skate our hearts out and we feel amazing,” said Monica Perez.

“There are people who are older, younger, smoother, and people who skate faster,” said Chris Johnson.

Turning back on the lights in May after COVID restrictions gave The Golden Skate owners a glimmer of hope, but the negative financial impact is forcing them to close the doors.

“We still celebrate our birthdays together, our Christmases, and all the holidays. It feels like a family,” said Edita Moldvai of The Golden Skate.

Moldvai came to America in 1995 and has been working at the rink ever since. The rink has been in San Ramon since 1975.

Patrons who were at the rink Wednesday said it was to accept that it’s closing.

“I’m heartbroken, I’m absolutely heartbroken,” said David Trumble.

“It means a lot to me because this is a place that feels like another home,” said Evangeline Shaw.

For kids like Michelle Karapatov, it’s an ending they don’t want to believe.

“Hearing this place might close really breaks me down,” Karapatov told KPIX 5.

Nineteen years ago, KPIX 5 featured The Golden Skate on Evening Magazine, naming it “Best Skating Rink in the Bay.” The certificate is still hanging in the entrance.

The owner told KPIX 5 on Wednesday that the rink will remain open through the holidays, but the final day has not been determined yet.