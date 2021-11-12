LOS ANGELES (CBS News) — Britney Spears is free of the conservatorship that has ruled her life, career and finances for nearly 14 years.
A Los Angeles judge terminated the court-ordered arrangement Friday at the request of the pop star’s legal team, ending her years-long battle. The hearing was the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his role as a co-conservator.
The decision comes months after Spears delivered a blistering statement about the conservatorship in court this June, calling it “abusive” and saying it left her feeling “bullied” and “alone.”