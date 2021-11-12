CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord were looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle with a four-month-old baby inside, later leaving the vehicle abandoned with the baby still inside.
Concord police said officers responded shortly after 10 p.m. to the 5400 block of Ygnacio Valley Road on a report of a stolen white minivan. The victim's four-month-old child was in the vehicle at the time it was stolen.
Within 30 minutes, officers found the minivan abandoned a little over a mile away on Garaventa Drive with the child inside and unharmed.
Neighboring law enforcement agencies helped in an extensive search for a suspect, providing a K9 unit as well as air support, but a suspect was not found. No suspect description was available.
The baby was evaluated by medical personnel as a precaution.
Anyone with additional information was asked to call Concord Police Department Detective Sergeant Scott Smith at (925)-671-
5074.