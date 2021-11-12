CONCORD (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run crash sent a driver to the hospital in a Concord neighborhood Friday.
Concord police said officers were dispatched at around 10:35 to a rollover crash involving two vehicles, one of which fled from the scene.READ MORE: Elderly Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Teacher In Front of San Francisco School
Investigators said a Mercedes sedan pulled out from 1441 Detroit Avenue and collided with a Ford sedan traveling soutbound Detroit Avenue, causing the Ford to hit a curb and roll over onto its roof.
READ MORE: Mountain View Unveils Strategy To Tackle Downtown Parking Problem
**Traffic Collision**@ConcordPolice officers are onscene at a rollover collision on the 1400 Block of Detroit Ave. Expect traffic delays in the area. pic.twitter.com/NyLEPJM4q0
— Concord Police Dept. (@ConcordPD_CA) November 12, 2021
The Mercedes continued to a nearby street and the driver fled the scene, police said. There were no other details about the vehicle of the suspect driver.
The driver of the Ford was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, police said.MORE NEWS: Early Rainfall Helping, But Drought Remains an Issue in East Bay
Police urged any witnesses are asked to contact Traffic Officer Nanthasiri at 925-671-5096.