KCBS reporter Liam Mayclem provides KPIX 5 users with a weekly weekend tip list of Bay Area entertainment, music, film and online entertainment.
TV SPECIAL: ADELE
Sunday 8pm
British pop siren Adele speaks to Oprah Winfrey about her music and shifting tide in her life that inspired a new album of songs . The new record “30” is due to be released next week and yes it’s true to form heart-tugging, pitch perfect Adele. The Adele special that is both interview and concert airs Sunday at 8pm on CBS.
https://www.cbs.com/shows/adele-one-night-only/
MOVIE: Belfast
NOW Playing
Kenneth Branagh writes and directs a love letter to his hometown in his latest movie ‘Belfast.’ The film, shot almost entirely in Black & White focuses on Northern Ireland’s civil war known as “The Troubles” — a bleak time from 1969 to the late 1990s. At the heart of the movie is 9-year-old Buddy, a wee lad whose family is being torn apart by the conflict. Actor Jude Hall who plays Buddy and steals every scene portraying the life of a young Branagh. His parents are brilliantly played by Jamie Dornan and Catriona Balfe. ‘Belfast’, my favorite film of the year will tug at your heart and leave you wanting more!! Now playing in Bay Area theatres.
https://www.focusfeatures.com/belfast
COMEDY: ‘Shame The Devil With Che
NOW Streaming
SNL star Michael Che unleashes a new comedy special on Netflix. ‘Shame the Devil’ speaks to truth, the truth according to Che. Nothing is off limits with Che tackling all manner of topics including; American patriotism, Black leadership, jealous exes, mental health, and more. Filmed in Oakland earlier this year, Che is quite brilliant here and rather funny, sorry “hella” funny!
https://www.netflix.com/title/81152775
Fundraiser: Author’s Luncheon
Saturday: 12 noon
Join me as I Host The National Kidney Foundation’s 33rd annual authors “virtual “ luncheon Saturday at midday. Special appearance by Michael Krasney (PBS) and a line up of impressive authors including: Amor Towles, Walter Moseley, Mary Roach & Elizabeth Strout. Log on and learn and give to a cause near & dear.
https://www.kidney.org/events/social-event/san-francisco-authors-luncheon
FESTIVAL: Harvest Festival
Fri & Sat 10am – 5pm
Sun 10am – 4pm
Enjoy all the fun and crafts of the fair in San Mateo at the Harvest Festival. Local crafts people offer their wares for the home and the holidays. There is also a kids zone for the wee ones and food for the whole family.
https://harvestfestival.com/san-mateo
LGBTQ: Celebrating Legends
Friday 6pm
Bay Area LQBTQ + heroes are being celebrated on the Legends Awards at The Academy and Swedish American Hall on Market Street, SF. Standing on the shoulders of the likes of Harvey Milk & disco star Sylvester, this annual event honors significant people in the community. The Academy Legends Archive is proud to honor Dr. Tim Seelig, Artistic Director and Conductor of the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus and the National LGBTQ Center for the Arts, as well as our amazing community awards recipients at the event. Local legends Donna Sachet & Sister Roma perform as hosts with yours truly in the mix too.
https://www.academy-sf.com/event-details/the-legends-awards
IMBIBE: Comstock Saloon
Tues – Saturday 4pm – midnight
Friday opens at Noon
Pop into Comstock Saloon and step back in time to old San Francisco where knockout cocktails, conviviality and good pub grub are the order of the day. Though the vibe is old school with live jazz most nights, the modern crafted cocktails remind you we are in more current times. Jonny Raglin is the owner and star-tender here but humble Jonny will always say the cocktails are the stars and they are! Chef Ian Begg oversees the kitchen with heart, passion and flair.
https://comstocksaloon.com