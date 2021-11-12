SACRAMENTO (BCN) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday officially declared the special election for the state’s 17th Assembly District of California to happen next year — up for grabs after former Assemblymember David Chiu took over as San Francisco city attorney this month.

The primary for the special election will take place on Feb. 15 and the special election is on April 9, according to Newsom’s proclamation.

The district represents most of the city’s eastern and southeast neighborhoods, including the city’s downtown area.

So far, San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney, who is also an attorney, has announced his intentions to run in the race. Additionally, City College of San Francisco board trustee Thea Selby will run, as well as former San Francisco supervisor and current chief of staff for the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office David Campos.

Also running is Bilal Mahmood, a neuroscientist and former policy analyst with the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Back in September, San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced she was appointing Chiu to replace former city attorney Dennis Herrera, who was leaving the role after 20 years to become the general manager of the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission. Both Herrera and Chiu began their respective positions on Nov. 1.

The deadline to register to vote for the primary special election in February is Jan. 31, 2022.

