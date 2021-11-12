SAN RAFAEL (CBS SF) — Police arrested two women Wednesday suspected of shooting a 17-year-old male who they tried to rob earlier this week.

Alaytreya Gregory, 28, and Satearah Murphy, 32, both from Sacramento, have been charged with multiple charges related to the assault and robbery.

At 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to reports of a man who was shot in the leg at a convenience store on the 900 block of East Francisco Blvd. First responders provided first aid before taking him to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police interviewed the 17-year-old victim and learned that an hour before he came into the convenience store, he had been in the area of Medway Road and Belvedere Street. A woman sparked up a conversation with him, convincing him to enter a car occupied by another woman.

All three traveled to a parking lot near Grand Avenue, where one of the women pulled a gun on the victim and shot him in the leg after an argument. He exited the car and the suspects fled, police said.

Investigators found surveillance footage of the suspects and their vehicle and on Wednesday learned Antioch police had stopped the vehicle with both women inside. Detectives interviewed them both and they allegedly made admissions about the shooting and were booked into Marin County Jail.

Gregory was booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, robbery, and supervising/aiding a prostitute, while Murphy was booked for robbery, prostitution and aiding and abetting a felony, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online at srpd.org/tips.

