SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Friday confirmed that a victim who was shot on Haight Street last month died from their injuries earlier this week.

According to a press release issued Friday, the shooting was reported on Saturday, October 23, at approximately 9:15 p.m. in the area of Buchanan and Haight Streets. Arriving officers located a vehicle that had collided with a pole.

Officers approached the vehicle and found a 25-year-old male victim in the driver’s seat who was critically injured from an apparent gunshot wound. Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

This past Tuesday, the victim succumbed to his injuries. SFPD said the incident is now being investigated as a homicide by the SFPD Homicide Detail.

The shooting is one of several deadly crimes to happen along Haight Street in recent weeks.

Last week, a fatal shooting near the intersection of Haight and Masonic streets that left one person dead and one injured shook the community in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

In early September, police said a man was killed in an apparent stabbing attack in San Francisco’s Haight-Ashbury District.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the Oct. 23 shooting and no suspect information has been released by authorities. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.