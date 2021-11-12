WASHINGTON (CBS NEWS) — Steve Bannon, who was a top adviser to former President Donald Trump, has been indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Bannon is expected to turn himself in Monday morning and appear in court that afternoon.

He is charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition, and another involving his refusal to produce documents to the House select committee.

“In fact,” the unsealed indictment reads, “Bannon had not communicated with the Select Committee in any way since accepting service of the subpoena on September 24, 2021.”

Friday’s indictment out of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, D.C. further alleges that Bannon, “made no substantive submission for the Select Committee’s deliberations, did not produce documents and communications, did not provide a log of withheld records, did not certify that he had conducted a diligent search for responsive records, did not appear for a deposition, and did not comply with the subpoena in any way.”

