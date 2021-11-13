OAKLAND (CBS SF) — California Highway Patrol officers in Oakland are investigating a fatal crash on I-580 Saturday morning that left a young man dead, according to authorities.

Saturday morning at approximately 6:45 a.m., Oakland CHP Officers responded to a call reporting an injury collision involving two vehicles crash with an ambulance responding on westbound I-580, east of 14th Street.

Arriving officers located a Toyota Scion with major crash damage and found the driver of the vehicle — a 19-year-old male — had suffered fatal injuries. The preliminary investigation by CHP indicated the driver of the Scion was driving over the posted speed limit on westbound I-580 when it struck the rear of a Ford Escape.

The Scion spun around toward the right shoulder where it ultimately struck the overcrossing cement abutment, CHP said. There were no other injuries as a result of this crash, authorities said. CHP said as of late Saturday morning it was unknown if alcohol and/or drugs played a factor in the crash.

As a result of the collision and subsequent investigation, all lanes of I-580 westbound remained closed until approximately 7:10 a.m.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending notification of next of kin, CHP said. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Oakland CHP Office at 510-457-2875.