Bannon IndictedSteve Bannon Indicted For Contempt of Congress
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bay Area, Bay Area Weather, Dense Fog, Fog advisory, traffic, weather

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service Saturday morning issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for the East Bay, North Bay and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

READ MORE: Amber Alert in East Bay Deactivated After Child Found Safe; Abduction and Shooting Suspect Still At Large

The NWS Bay Area office tweeted that visibility as low as 1/16th of a mile was reported in Palo Alto, and is down to 1/8th of a mile in San Jose and Oakland.

Travelers are advised to watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, allow extra time for travel and leave plenty of space between vehicles on the roadway.

READ MORE: COVID: Santa Returns to Stanford Shopping Center Without Pandemic Restrictions

The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for marine navigation.

The NWS Oakland Weather Center tweeted out time-lapse video from their Salesforce tower camera that showed the dense fog layer. Fog issues were also expected to impact air travel for SFO and OAK airports through late morning.

MORE NEWS: Family, Friends of Slain Campbell Tech Exec Struggle to Make Sense of Shooting

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to two to three miles for areas of the San Francisco Bay south of the Bay Bridge.