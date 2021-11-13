SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The National Weather Service Saturday morning issued a Dense Fog Advisory for parts of the Bay Area.

The advisory will remain in effect until 11 a.m. for the East Bay, North Bay and West Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

Best way to visualize where the fog is… where the fog isn't….and when it's going away. #cawx pic.twitter.com/2NIqEwJHMc — Darren Peck (@WeatherAnchor) November 13, 2021

The NWS Bay Area office tweeted that visibility as low as 1/16th of a mile was reported in Palo Alto, and is down to 1/8th of a mile in San Jose and Oakland.

The dense fog advisory was expanded and remains in effect until 11AM this morning. Visibility as low as 1/16th of a mile has been reported in Palo Alto, and is down to 1/8th of a mile in San Jose and Oakland. For mariners, this dense fog advisory includes the SF Bay.#cawx pic.twitter.com/B3Y3A0K042 — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2021

Travelers are advised to watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, allow extra time for travel and leave plenty of space between vehicles on the roadway.

Good morning! Have early travel plans? Watch out for sudden visibility restrictions in dense fog, especially in the North and East Bay Valleys. Allow extra travel time and leave plenty of space between yourself and the vehicle in front of you. Be safe! #cawx pic.twitter.com/jirr2gzrvZ — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) November 13, 2021

The National Weather Service has also issued an advisory for marine navigation.

The NWS Oakland Weather Center tweeted out time-lapse video from their Salesforce tower camera that showed the dense fog layer. Fog issues were also expected to impact air travel for SFO and OAK airports through late morning.

just WOW – #fog #timelapse via Salesforce tower cams zoomed towards Oakland with fog layer beneath. Fog issues for SFO and OAK airports this morning thru late morning – #cawx pic.twitter.com/fSOZsaAXVh — NWS CWSU Oakland (@NWSCWSUZOA) November 13, 2021

Dense fog is expected to reduce visibility to two to three miles for areas of the San Francisco Bay south of the Bay Bridge.