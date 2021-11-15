HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A box truck that flipped over the center divider on the San Mateo Bridge near the toll plaza in Hayward is impacting traffic on the span in both directions, according to authorities.
At around 3:20 p.m., CHP issued a severe traffic alert due to a traffic collision and a fuel spill on westbound CA-92 west of San Mateo Bridge toll plaza in Hayward.
A Twitter post by the KCBS Traffic account said the truck had gone over the divide into the left westbound lanes past the toll plaza.
However, traffic is also slowing in the eastbound direction as people slow passing the accident, creating a back-up that almost stretches all the way to Foster City.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. There is no estimated time to reopen the roadway.