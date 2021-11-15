SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Across the San Francisco Bay Area residents are struggling with the impact of the COVID pandemic, its economic fallout and the supply chain shortages. Local food banks have been stretched to the limit.

For the 12th straight year, KPIX 5 and Whole Foods Market are teaming up to feed hungry families throughout the Bay Area during this holiday season. But you can also make a cash donation directly to a local food bank.

“This year, many of us will celebrate the holiday and enjoy a special meal with our families and friends. We must ensure that all our neighbors can do the same,” said Barbara Abbot Vice President of Supply Chain for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. “We have worked hard to overcome the barriers caused by the supply chain to meet the increased need for food assistance since the pandemic, but it puts tremendous strain on our financial resources, and our volunteer capacity is over-extended.”

You can also make a cash donation to your area food bank: