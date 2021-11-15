WASHINGTON (CBS SF) — With San Francisco Bay Area politicians including San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo looking on, President Joe Biden signed the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package into law Monday afternoon.

California will get the largest share of the spending — about $45.5 billion — bringing much needed funding for local projects including improvements to roads, bridges, rail lines, ports, the electrical power grid and the water delivery infrastructures.

For Liccardo, the funds will help improve public transportation in San Jose, including transforming the Diridon transit station into the “Grand Central Station of the West” and finally easing train noise pollution in city’s Japantown neighborhood.

Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren said the historic bill contains $3 billion in available “competitive grants for railroad crossing elimination.”

“We know that that’s a problem here in San Jose and we know that we need to have some quiet zones in Japantown and some other areas,” Lofgren said at a press event last week. “I’m going to be working with the mayor and with the county supervisors to make sure that we get our applications in and, hopefully, we get funding so that people can sleep at night.”

Since 2019, neighbors have been battling with Union Pacific Railroad over increased use of the rail line. The trains run through Japantown at 7th and Jackson Streets with apartments, duplexes and condos in close proximity.

Federal dollars would also help clean up the state’s roughly 35,000 abandoned wells and 39,000 abandoned mines and other pollutants which would create thousands of jobs.

About $2.8 billion would be allocated to combat wildfires — $200 million of which would be used for post-fire restoration, like Santa Clara County’s east foothills or Big Basin Redwoods State Park, which was badly damaged by a wildfire in 2020.

The bill, first passed by the Senate in a 69 to 30 vote in August, was ultimately passed by the House, including 13 Republican lawmakers, on November 5.

In order to achieve a bipartisan deal, the president had to cut back his initial ambition to spend $2.3 trillion on infrastructure by more than half.

The bill includes about $550 billion in new spending over 10 years, since some of the expenditures in the package were already planned. Yet the administration still views the bill as a national project with a broad range of investments and the potential ways to improve people’s lives with clean drinking water and high-speed internet.