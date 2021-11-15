STOCKTON (BCN) – A 34-year-old Stockton man was shot and robbed Friday night after agreeing to meet with a woman he met online, authorities said.
Stockton police said the victim met a woman on a social media site and agreed to meet her near Filbert and Lafayette streets.READ MORE: California AG Bonta: Amazon Concealed COVID-19 Case Info From Workers, Will Pay $500,000 Judgement
When the victim arrived at the location, a man suddenly opened the victim’s vehicle door and began demanding his property.READ MORE: Mother, Young Daughter Wounded In Oakland Shooting
According to police, the suspect fired several shots at the victim and struck him, but the victim was able to throw his property out of his car vehicle and flee the scene.
The 34-year-old man was treated for injuries at a hospital and is expected to survive.MORE NEWS: Johnston Ranch Property Near Half Moon Bay To Be Preserved Under Partnership
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.