SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on charges of felony evasion from a peace officer early Sunday morning after he fled a sideshow, according to authorities.
A press release issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office said the suspect was arrested after short pursuit. Shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies arrived at the scene of an emerging sideshow on Santa Rosa Avenue at East Robles in Santa Rosa.
Deputies had spent Saturday night working with other local law enforcement responding to multiple sideshows which included reports of gunshots and aerial fireworks. As they dispersed the crowd of about 30 cars on Santa Rosa Avenue, a male driver drove through the intersection in the wrong lane against a red light.
A deputy tried to pull the suspect vehicle over, but he started a pursuit that reached a speed of about 80 mph on Santa Rosa Avenue traveling southbound. The driver repeatedly drove in the wrong lane and ran a second red light.
He suddenly pulled over on the Highway 101 northbound on-ramp and was arrested without incident. The suspect was identified as later identified as 20-year-old Santa Rosa resident Sergio Avalos.
Authorities said Avalos was booked into the county jail and released after being cited for two felony charges of evading a peace officer.