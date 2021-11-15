ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Three people, including a 17-year-old, were wounded Sunday night when gunmen opened fire at a prayer vigil in Antioch, authorities said.

Antioch police said officers responded to reports of shooting victims in the 1300 block of Larkspur Lane at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, the officers learned the victims had been attending a peaceful vigil, when the large crowd began taking gunfire by unknown suspects.

The victims were identified as a 17-year-old juvenile, a 23-year-old male and a 20-year-old female. All victims were transported to local Bay Area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the gunmen remained at large. No description has been released.

The shooting capped a violent weekend in the East Bay community. On Saturday night, Antioch police dispatch started receiving calls about gunshots in the area of Travesio Way.

Officers arrived on scene and located a 36-year-old male on the sidewalk in the 5200 block of Travesio Way suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

There was no suspect description released. No one was in custody.

Anyone with information on either shooting may call a police non-emergency line at 925-778-2441 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.