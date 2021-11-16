CONCORD (KPIX) — An East Bay jewelry store was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Monday night.
Police surrounded the Sun Valley Mall, in Concord, after 9 masked suspects armed with hammers robbed a diamond jeweler.READ MORE: Tech Expert Warns Russian Missile Strike Underscores Vulnerability Of GPS Satellites
It happened around 7 p.m.READ MORE: COVID: Long Lines Of Kids, Parents At Pediatric Vaccine Clinic At Sonoma School
Video shows they smashed every display case at Iceberg Diamonds and emptied out the store.MORE NEWS: Developers, Conservationists At Odds Over Future Of Coyote Valley In San Jose
Police said the suspects fled and were still on the loose.