CONCORD (KPIX) — An East Bay jewelry store was hit in a smash-and-grab robbery Monday night.

Police surrounded the Sun Valley Mall, in Concord, after 9 masked suspects armed with hammers robbed a diamond jeweler.

It happened around 7 p.m.

Video shows they smashed every display case at Iceberg Diamonds and emptied out the store.

Police said the suspects fled and were still on the loose.