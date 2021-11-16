SAN BRUNO (CBS SF) — A man was arrested in San Bruno after forcing his way into a residential building, police said Tuesday.

San Bruno police said officers responded on November 10 at around 10:37 p.m. to a report of a man banging on the door of a building and demanding that residents open the door. Officers contacted the man who was agitated and uncooperative, and he refused to provide any information.

The officers determined the man had no connection to the building but also no crime had been committed, and officers left without any further action, police said.

About a half-hour later, officers responded to a nearby address for a report on a burglary in process. The resident told officers a man was banging on his front door and trying to push it open. The resident opened the door to see if the man needed help and the suspect ran into the home, pushed the resident outside and locked the door, police said.

The suspect refused demands by officers to exit the home and threatened to fight with officers, police said. Following de-escalation tactics, officers eventually took the suspect into custody and recognized him as the same man from the earlier incident.

The suspect was not identified but San Bruno police described him as a 40-year-old transient from Redwood City. He was arrested on charges of residential burglary and possession of narcotics and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with any information related to this crime is urged to contact the San Bruno Police Department at (650) 616-7100 or by email to sbpdtipline@sanbruno.ca.gov. Information can be left anonymously.