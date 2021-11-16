STOCKTON (CBS SF) — San Joaquin County Supervisor Tom Patti announced Tuesday that he will be running for U.S. Congress as a Republican in California’s 9th Congressional District for the 2022 election.

Jerry McNerney, a Democrat, has represented the 9th District following his election in 2012. The congressman has not announced if he will be running again for the position.

Patti’s only announced contender so far is University of California, Davis alumnus Harpreet Chima, a Democrat.

Patti took office in 2017 and is the chairman of the Board of Supervisors. He represents District 3, which includes the cities of Stockton, Manteca and Lathrop.

During his time in office, he has focused on ongoing issues throughout the county such as homelessness, education and economic developments.

In his campaign video, Patti said he and his family immigrated to the U.S. with limited items and settled in San Joaquin County when they arrived.

He graduated from Stagg High School, a high school located in Stockton, and went on to pursue a college degree at San Joaquin Delta College.

Patti said he believes that representatives in Washington, D.C., have forgotten about San Joaquin County and the needs of residents in the area.

The primary election will take place on June 7, 2022.

