(CBS)- New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will be hosted by radio and TV personality Bobby Bones and co-hosted by Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith. The celebration to ring in the New Year will air LIVE from Music City, Friday, December 31st (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT, 11:30 PM-1:30 AM, ET/PT) on CBS and available to stream with Paramount+.

“I’m so excited to celebrate and host New Year’s Eve this year right down the street from my house, with so many of my friends who have great performances planned,” Bones said. “I can’t wait to show America how special Nashville is.”

“I am over the moon to co-host New Year’s Eve Live from Nashville,” Smith said. “I get to hang with the hottest acts in country music, some I’m lucky enough to call friends, on New Year’s Eve in my hometown! Sign me up!”

As previously announced, the star-studded entertainment special will feature nearly 50 high-energy performances by country music’s hottest superstars, including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and Zac Brown Band. The five-hour broadcast will cross multiple time zones, with the traditional countdown at midnight, ET, culminating with the renowned Nashville music note drop and fireworks at midnight, CT.

Additional performers and information will be announced at a later date. Check your local listings for more information.