ROHNERT PARK (CBS SF) – A SUV crashed into an office building in Rohnert Park Wednesday afternoon, injuring the driver and an employee who was working inside.
Around 3:40 p.m., officers with the Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety were called to 50 Professional Center Drive and found a gold GMC Yukon that crashed into the building. Officers said the driver was still seated and that there were no other occupants inside the SUV.READ MORE: 'Prolific' Retail Theft Suspect Arrested; Used Self-Checkout Kiosks To Steal From San Francisco Target Store
One employee was taken to Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital in Santa Rosa with non-life threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Opioid Overdose Deaths In U.S. Soar To 100,000 In A Year; Crisis Felt In Neighborhoods Across Bay Area
Firefighters and paramedics assisted the driver out of the vehicle, who was also transported to Memorial Hospital. Officers said the driver likely suffered a medical emergency which caused the crash.
The driver has been identified as a 34-year-old Rohnert Park resident.MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Earthquake Swarm Rattles Nerves In Danville, San Ramon
Department of Public Safety officials said the building sustained moderate damage. The building has since been released to the property owner.