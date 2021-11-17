BERKELEY (CBS SF) — The union representing University of California lecturers called off a planned two-day strike early Wednesday after hammering out a tentative agreement on a new labor pact.

According to a series of Twitter posts from the University Council-American Federation of Teachers, the union representing non-tenure track faculty and librarians, a 12th-hour deal was reached averting picket lines slated to go up on campuses across California on Wednesday morning.

“We have a tentative agreement,” the tweet read. “#TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation.”

“While we won’t be walking the picket line, we’ll be gathering across the state for celebratory rallies at 12 PM at the locations previously designated for rallies. Come celebrate your solidarity with #TeamUCAFT.”

The union, which represents roughly 6,500 lecturers across the 10-campus system, had claimed UC officials had failed to negotiate over several issues, including its paid leave policy, settlement terms for “improperly” withheld retirement contributions and compensation for out-of-pocket expenses related to remote teaching during the COVID-19 pandemic, among other things.

All that changed early Wednesday.

“We reached a resolution to the 2 Unfair Labor Practices that prompted our strike authorization,” the union said in a tweet. “UC mgmt bargained in good faith, and our Board has accordingly canceled the strike called for 11/18 and 11/19. Classes are expected to proceed without disruption today and Thursday.”

On Sunday, the Council of UC Faculty Associations, which represents assistant, associate and full professors, sent a letter to UC President Michael Drake saying that nearly 800 of its members would act in solidarity with their UC-AFT colleagues by refusing to cross picket lines if a strike isn’t averted.

University officials had denied negotiating in bad faith and say that their offers to the union over the course of two-and-a-half years have included pay hikes and other concessions.

“During these negotiations, UC has engaged with an open mind to lecturer concerns on various matters including compensation, benefits, workload, and additional support for instruction during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a university statement.