SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — An 18-year-old man was shot and injured while driving in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood on Tuesday night, police said.
The shooting was reported at 8:19 p.m. and occurred in the area of Mendell Street and Fairfax Avenue.
The victim said he was driving when he heard gunshots and then realized he had been struck. He was privately transported to a hospital and is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.
San Francisco police had not released any suspect information or made any arrest in the case by press time. Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
