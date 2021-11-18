MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Police in Morgan Hill on Thursday announced the recent arrest of a Gilroy man suspected of firing a gun during a bar fight late last month.
According to a press release issued by the Morgan Hill Police Department, at approximately 11:35 p.m. on October 29, officers responded to the M & H Tavern located at 17365 Monterey Road to investigate the report of physical altercation where an unknown male subject discharged a firearm.
Arriving officers determined there were no shooting victims at the scene, but a subsequent investigation led to the identification of 31-year-old Gilroy resident Julian Tovar Gomez as the suspect who discharged the firearm.
On Wednesday, officers from the Morgan Hill/Gilroy Regional SWAT team served an arrest and search warrant at an unincorporated address in north Gilroy. Gomez was arrested for willful discharging firearm in a negligent manner. He later posted bail and was released from custody.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan Warren at (669) 253-4984 or email at Ryan.Warren@Morganhill.ca.gov.
Additionally, the information can be given anonymously on the Morgan Hill city website or 1-800-222-TIPS.