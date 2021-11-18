SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay on Thursday said an injury accident involving multiple vehicles, including what appeared to be a box truck that rolled, has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, saying the accident happened north of Guadalupe Parkway in San Jose.

CHP issued a severe traffic alert at that time, noting that multiple lanes were closed.

Traffic Collision With Injuries and Overturned vehicle on Northbound US-101 North of Guadalupe Pky in San Jose. Right and Center Lanes Blocked. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) November 18, 2021

As of 12:19 p.m., the left and center lanes remained blocked. About a half an hour later, the San Jose CHP office tweeted that there was still not estimated time to reopen lanes.

Traffic collision on US-101 northbound, north of SR-87. Multiple lanes closed, no current estimated time for opening. Expect delays pic.twitter.com/uiuR0kcZr0 — CHP San Jose (@CHPSanJose) November 18, 2021

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.