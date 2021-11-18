CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:CHP, Collision, Crash, Hwy 101, Injury Crash, San Jose, traffic

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — CHP in the South Bay on Thursday said an injury accident involving multiple vehicles, including what appeared to be a box truck that rolled, has shut down northbound lanes of Highway 101 in San Jose.

The 511.org Twitter account posted about the incident shortly after 11:30 a.m. Thursday, saying the accident happened north of Guadalupe Parkway in San Jose.

READ MORE: Judge Rules San Francisco's Lowell High School Admissions Changes Violated Law

CHP issued a severe traffic alert at that time, noting that multiple lanes were closed.

READ MORE: Professor Indicted Over Alleged 'Arson Spree' Near Dixie Fire

As of 12:19 p.m., the left and center lanes remained blocked. About a half an hour later, the San Jose CHP office tweeted that there was still not estimated time to reopen lanes.

MORE NEWS: UPDATE: Person Shot Dead Along I-80 Lanes Approaching Bay Bridge Toll Plaza

Motorists are advised to anticipate delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area.