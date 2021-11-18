HERCULES (CBS SF) — Police in Hercules on Thursday were investigating a shooting that left at least one person injured, according to authorities.

Hercules Police Department spokesperson Connie Van Putten said authorities received the first call regarding the shooting at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

She confirmed that one adult male victim was shot in a strip mall parking lot on the 800 block of Willow Avenue just off of the I-80 freeway.

When officers arrived, the victim was sitting in one of the businesses near the incident receiving first aid. Van Putten said the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds, but was speaking with first responders when he was transported to the hospital.

Witnesses to the incident said there were two adult suspects involved in the shooting. Authorities did not have a suspect vehicle description.

Van Putten said a firearm was recovered at the scene. She did not have any details regarding the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

She also said that there were two additional shooting victims reported at Sutter Hospital in Vallejo, but Van Putten could not say whether those victims were injured in the shooting on Willow Avenue or another related incident.

Hercules police are asking that anyone who has any information regarding the shooting please get in touch with authorities.