SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – An investigation is underway after a man taken into custody by Santa Rosa Police officers died early Thursday morning.

Around 1:20 a.m., officers were called to the area of Peach Court after receiving calls about gunshots being fired in the street and a man in a black shirt firing a shotgun.

When officers arrived, they found a man matching the description provided by witnesses. The man, who was now shirtless and profusely sweating, appeared to be holding a “large landscaping rock”, police said.

Officers said they attempted to de-escalate the situation, but the man would not comply. An officer used a stun gun to subdue the man, who then fell into the ground.

The man continued to resist, but officers were able to place him into handcuffs and place him on his side, police said.

Shortly after, police said the man suffered a “medical emergency.” Officers began performing life-saving medical measures and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died, police said. As of Thursday morning, his identity has not been released.

No residents or officers were injured.

Police said a rifle and evidence of gunshots, along with controlled substances, were found at the scene.

The officers who responded were equipped with body cameras. Officials said videos and evidence from the incident would be released pursuant to state guidelines.

Santa Rosa Police requested the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office to launch an independent investigation into the death.

“We take every use of force very seriously, and our thoughts are with all those affected by this incident,” police said in a statement.

The police department said it would also conduct an administrative review. Names of the officers involved will be released within the guidelines of the county’s Critical Incident Protocol, police said.