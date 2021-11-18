SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 30-year-old Oakland man has been arrested for pulling out a gun and opening fire at another driver on a busy Van Ness Ave. corner during a heated road rage argument while undercover San Francisco police officers looked on.

San Francisco police said Wilmer Arteaga was being held on several charges including attempted murder, shooting into an occupied vehicle, being a felon in possession of a firearm and resisting arrest.

On Tuesday at approximately 6:32 p.m., San Francisco police investigators were driving their unmarked police vehicle in the area of Turk and Larkin streets.

They observed the drivers of two vehicles engaged in what appeared to be a road rage argument. The vehicles, an SUV and sedan, stopped at a red light at the intersection of Turk St., and Van Ness Ave.

The SUV reversed into the sedan resulting in a collision. Investigators then observed the driver of the sedan exit his vehicle, produce a firearm and shoot at the SUV.

Both vehicles fled the scene and the investigators broadcast a description of the suspect vehicle via their department radio.

Officers from Tenderloin Station located the suspect and his vehicle on the 700 block of Ellis St.

They exited their vehicle and ordered Arteaga to place his hands on his head, but he did not comply with the officers’ commands and began to walk away.

After a brief struggle, Arteaga was subdued and placed into handcuffs. A firearm was found in Arteaga’s pocket.

A search of Arteaga’s vehicle uncovered a spent shell casing and a large quantity of narcotics including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, and over two and a half pounds of fentanyl.