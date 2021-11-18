LAFAYETTE (BCN ) — The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office said Thursday it charged Lori Everett with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter for hitting and killing cyclist Joseph Shami with her vehicle in Lafayette last April.
Just before 7 a.m. on April 13, 2021, Shami was lawfully riding in the traffic roundabout at Pleasant Hill Road and Olympic Blvd.
The district attorney's office said in a statement that Everett didn't yield as she entered the roundabout, hitting Shami, who was wearing a bright helmet and colorful clothing and already riding in an established travel lane.
Authorities described Shami as an “incredibly experienced cyclist.”
Authorities ask motorists to be active, attentive drivers and to be mindful of pedestrians and cyclists when sharing the roadways.
