SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President David Canepa on Friday evening announced he plans to run for retiring Rep. Jackie Speier’s congressional seat next year.

Canepa will hold hold a press conference with supporters on Saturday to officially launch his campaign to replace U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, who earlier this week announced she will not seek reelection for the District 14 seat in 2022.

Canepa is a fourth-generation San Mateo County resident who has previously served as the Mayor of Daly City. He has been a prominent voice regarding the county’s response to the COVID pandemic.

“I’m running for Congress because San Mateo County’s values can be an example for folks in D.C.,” Canepa said in the release announcing his run. “We are leading the nation in COVID vaccination rates because we value science and the community hospitals such as Seton which have saved lives and provided care for the elderly and disabled during the pandemic…We value our environment with investments to mitigate climate change. We see the value of our diversity, embrace it and celebrate it.”

The release noted that Canepa additionally serves on the Metropolitan Transportation Commission and Bay Area Air Quality Management District, among other regional and local boards. Canepa also expressed interest in joining the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and House Education and Labor Committee.

When KPIX spoke with Canepa about the possibility of running for Speier’s seat after she announced her retirement, he noted he was definitely interest in the position.

“I think everything’s on the table. So is it a possibility? I would go beyond that,” said Canepa. “First of all, I have to see if I live in the district. But if I do live in the district — because the district lines are changing — it’s something definitely I would consider. But I have to consult two people: my four-year-old son and my jefa; my wife.”

He also said whoever takes her seat will have big shoes to fill.

“She’s such a fearless leader, and what she’s done around legislation, around the LGBTQ community, women’s rights, when you look at the issues of equity…” said Canepa.

Canepa on Friday also announced the endorsements of a number of local elected officials, including San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and the mayors of Daly City, Foster City, Burlingame, Brisbane and Colma among others.