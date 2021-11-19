OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Police in Oakland on Friday confirmed they have one person in custody in connection with the double homicide that left man and woman dead in a high-rise residential building early Thursday morning.

The Oakland Police Department Twitter account posted about the arrest Friday afternoon at around 1:30 p.m.

One person is in custody in connection with the double homicide that occurred on 11/18/21, at 12:10 AM, in the 400 block of 17th Street. No additional details will be released at this time, as this is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with info on this case can call 510 238-3821 pic.twitter.com/mqWaU1WHn4 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) November 19, 2021

Police did not identify the suspect taken into custody or reveal the circumstances of their arrest.

On Thursday, Oakland police said officers were dispatched to investigate a report of a shooting in the building at 17th Street and Broadway at 12:10 a.m.

Upon arrival, they discovered a male adult and a female adult suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

ALSO READ: ‘People In Oakland Deserve To Be Safe’ – Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong Laments Rising Violence, Homicides

The victims identification is being withheld, pending next of kin notification. The two deaths were the 121st and 122nd homicides of the year in the East Bay community.

Police said no additional details regarding the crime and the arrest would be released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at 510 238-3821.