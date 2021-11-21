WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS NEWS) — An SUV plowed into a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday, killing five people and injuring more than 40 others, the city says.
Videos of the incident posted on social media showed a red SUV speeding around the parade marchers and eventually hitting a group of participants. At a news conference Sunday night, Police Chief Dan Thompson said the SUV had been located and a person of interest was in custody.
A law enforcement official familiar with the early findings of the investigation told CBS News it appeared the suspect was fleeing another scene — possibly a knife fight — when he ran into the people at the parade, and the incident didn’t appear to be an act of terrorism “at this time.”