SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – After a troubling start, California’s COVID-19 case rate recently has been stabilizing this month, according to new data.

Nevertheless, health officials can’t emphasize enough the need for more people to get booster shots and for children 5-to-11 to get vaccinated before the colder winter months.

Claudio Castro just signed up her youngest son to get a vaccine appointment.

“I feel confident. Science is telling us this is good and I believe in science,” said Castro.

Her 6-year-old son Byron will get his first dose when the Mission Neighborhood Health Center launches a pop-up site for two nights, starting Tuesday.

“He really should get vaccinated since COVID is still bad right now,” said 12-year-old Alexander Castro.

Troubling upticks last month, fortunately, have stabilized recently. State officials say there are “good signs” as case rates and hospitalizations in California have dropped this week.

As of Monday, California’s positivity rate is the lowest in the nation, at 1.9% according to state officials. But they’re pleading for continued urgent participation at vaccination sites as more people begin gathering indoors.

“If people continue to get boosters as well as the 5-to 11-year-olds protect themselves, too, in spreading COVID, hopefully we’ll make it through winter with fewer cases,” said Dr. Jaime Ruiz, MNHC Chief Medical Officer.

That’s why MNHC’s evening pop-up will stay open later than usual, so that working families hopping onto buses can get to the clinic after a long day of work.

“More school-based clinics, more pop-up clinics, more mobile clinics, meeting people quite literally, not just figuratively where they are,” said Governor Gavin Newsom.

“It’s wonderful when you can afford to go anywhere or anytime, but for some parents especially in immigrant and low income communities, it’s not as easy,” said Lupita Franco of the Mission Neighborhood Health Center.