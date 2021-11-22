WAUKESHA, WIS. (CBS News) — A man intentionally plowed an SUV into a crowd at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Sunday night and was being charged with intentional homicide, police said.
Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson said Monday the five people killed at the parade ranged in age from 52 to 81. Thompson said before the incident the suspect was involved in a domestic disturbance and left that scene before officers arrived.
More than 40 others, including at least 18 children, were hurt in the rampage, some of which was captured on video by bystanders.