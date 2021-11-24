MENLO PARK (CBS SF) — A gunman remained at large early Wednesday after opening fire in a quiet Menlo Park neighborhood after being interrupted while rummaging through the back of a pickup truck.
Menlo Park police said no one was injured in the 11:12 p.m. Tuesday shooting in the 1100 block of Willow Road.
After someone intervened as the suspect was rummaging through a pickup truck bed, investigators said, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired two shots, damaging a vehicle and piercing the interior of an apartment, nearly hitting someone inside.
Police said the suspect then fled the scene. He was described as a juvenile male who is heavy-set, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and possibly of Pacific Islander ethnicity.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Menlo Park police at (650) 330-6300 or an anonymous tip line at (650) 330-6395.